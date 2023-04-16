Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,391. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

