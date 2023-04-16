Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $131.86. 2,463,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,507. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

