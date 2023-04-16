Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,125. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

