Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 3,539,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,645. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

