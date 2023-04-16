Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ remained flat at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

