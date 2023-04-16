McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $114,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 79,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $288.98. 2,054,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,356. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.15 and a 200-day moving average of $266.36.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

