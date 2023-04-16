Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,151,600 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 1,480,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,390.7 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
