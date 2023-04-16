Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,151,600 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 1,480,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,390.7 days.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

