Martin Brand Purchases 8,612 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($99.26) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($854,800.99).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($96.63), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,290,708.00).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.03) per share, with a total value of £685,604.76 ($849,046.14).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($96.46) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,379,448.78).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.13), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($936,258.63).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.09), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,026,821.55).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.68) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($964,007.39).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,958 ($98.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,643.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($106.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,648.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,595.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,588.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.03) to £102 ($126.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,431.67 ($116.80).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

