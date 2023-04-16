Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 2.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $168.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

