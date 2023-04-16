Manifold Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $30.36 or 0.00099973 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.29 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

