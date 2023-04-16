Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $16.74 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.