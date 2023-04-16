Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Logiq Stock Performance
LGIQ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.84.
About Logiq
