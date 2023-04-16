Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 68.11 ($0.84).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 48.94 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 699.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($169,599.60). 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

