LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. LKQ has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

