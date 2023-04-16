LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.