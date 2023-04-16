LINK (LN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $295.35 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $295.35 million and approximately $569,356.65 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for $43.86 or 0.00144605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

