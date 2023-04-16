Linear (LINA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.48 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $144.14 million and $8.48 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

