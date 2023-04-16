Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $295,752,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $69,058,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

