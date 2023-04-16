Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $2.59 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $55.47 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00008475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,684,542 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

