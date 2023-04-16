LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Down 2.6 %

LPL opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. Analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $508,942,400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.