Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leoni Stock Performance

Shares of Leoni stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Leoni has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Get Leoni alerts:

About Leoni

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.