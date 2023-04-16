Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Leoni Stock Performance
Shares of Leoni stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Leoni has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.
About Leoni
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leoni (LNNNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.