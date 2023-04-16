LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Reaches $0.0100

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $112,230.53 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

