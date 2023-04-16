Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 3,937.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. 707,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.