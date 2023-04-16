Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,406 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up about 0.8% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kornit Digital worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.07. 291,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,697. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

