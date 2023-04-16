Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Holdings Lifted by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Kopin worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 60.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KOPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 325,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

