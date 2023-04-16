Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. 12,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
