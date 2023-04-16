KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 84% Lower This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 82.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 84% against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $778,677.52 and approximately $650.56 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07912972 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,672.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

