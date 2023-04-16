Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of KRBP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 575,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

