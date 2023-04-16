Keystone Financial Services Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,787 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $21,420,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

