Keystone Financial Services Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.