Keystone Financial Services Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.