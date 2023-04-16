Keystone Financial Services Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,946,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYW opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.