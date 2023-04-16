Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.
Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Kelly Partners Group
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.