Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY remained flat at $12.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.