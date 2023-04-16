Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.87. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

