Kava One Day Volume Tops $13.86 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $459.25 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 481,630,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,677,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.