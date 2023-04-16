Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Down 2.3 %

KMDA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kamada

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.