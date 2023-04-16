KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $270.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after buying an additional 1,396,446 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,241,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

