JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,526 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

