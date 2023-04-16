JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Banpu Public Price Performance
Shares of Banpu Public stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Banpu Public has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $6.35.
