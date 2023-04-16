JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 147.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

