JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.
Shares of CCCS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 147.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
