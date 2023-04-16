John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 272.2% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 40,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

