Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

