Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of Jiangsu Expressway stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
