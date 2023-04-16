Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143,988.51 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $143,988.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01121847 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,628.76 traded over the last 24 hours.

