Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DECPF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Diversified Energy Co Plc engages in the production and distribution of natural gas and crude oil. It focuses on assets of Appalachian Basin of the United States of America. The company was founded by Robert Russell Hutson Jr. in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.