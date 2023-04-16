Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DECPF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
