JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF stock remained flat at $20.69 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

