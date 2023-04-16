Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.