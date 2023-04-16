Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.17

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Itaú Corpbanca has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

