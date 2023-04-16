iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 1.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.71 and its 200 day moving average is $275.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $295.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

