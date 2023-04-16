iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. 1,464,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,057. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

